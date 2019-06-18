Top Zanu PF officials dies after collapsing in Parliament

HARARE: A top zanu PF official who once served as Deputy Home Affairs Minister Obedingwa Mguni reportedly collapsed and died in Parliament late Tuesday.

While officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were not immediately available for comment, news sources close to the party confirmed that indeed he had passed away.

Mguni a senior Zanu-PF official in Matabeleland South.

Mguni was also currently serving as Zanu-PF deputy Chief Whip in Parliament.

Details were still sketchy late Tuesday night.

agencies