Veteran opposition leader and lawyer Tendai Biti has vowed to stop President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s plans to extend his stay in office beyond 2030.

President Mnangagwa’s constitutional term of office ends in 2028, however he is believed to be working underground to extend it.

His foot soldiers the likes of former Central Intelligence Organization Minister Owen Ncube and Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe are pushing the agenda.

However, Biti says this is not going to happen.

“They continue to push their toxic and destructive agenda towards 2030. They have become brazen shameless infantile and zany.

“We will fight this agenda. We will stop this agenda .The Platform to Defend the constitution is now urgent,” said Biti.

Biti’s sentiments comes after Garwe declared that no one born of a woman would stop the agenda.

