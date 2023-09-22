JEREMY Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, who are some of the most recognisable figures in the world when it comes to motoring on television, are in the country.

Yesterday, the three, who became famous around the world as stars of the television blockbuster BBC series, Top Gear, were in the Eastern Highlands.

Now, they are running The Grand Tour series and sources said they were here to film one of their episodes in the picturesque Eastern Highlands.

Several pictures of the top celebrities have been doing rounds on social media in which some are showing them posing in Honde Valley and a local restaurant.

They are believed to have arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) posted the presence of the trio on their X, formerly Twitter, account.

“Wow! Welcome to Zimbabwe, A World of Wonders. We trust that the Eastern Highlands is a true breath of fresh air. Enjoy Zimbabwe,” read the post.

Jeremy, who has a net worth of about US$70 million, earns an average of US$20 million a year.

He posted a picture of himself and fellow Grand Tour presenters Richard and James on his Instagram account:

“Good to be back.”

According to Wikipedia, The Grand Tour is a British motoring television series created by Clarkson, Hammond and May and it is made for Amazon exclusively for its online streaming service Amazon Prime Video.

It premièred on 18 November 2016.

The programme was conceived in the wake of the departure of Clarkson, Hammond, May and Wilman from the BBC series Top Gear.

