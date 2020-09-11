The officer-in-charge of Hwange Police Station, Chief Inspector Samuel Tadzaushe, who is set to go on retirement today, has taken extension of service fight to court after his application was thrown out.

Tadzaushe has since approached the High Court challenging the decision by police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to turn down this application for extension of service.

Chief Insp Tadzaushe, who has reached pensionable age of 50, said the rejection of his application for extension of service lacked merit and accuses his immediate boss, the officer commanding ZRP Matabeleland North, Assistant Commissioner Frederick Mbengwa of abuse of power and begrudging the success he has achieved in the police force as a hardworking cop.

Chief Insp Tadzaushe said Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga’s decision followed malicious recommendations by Ass Comm Mbengwa. -Nehanda Radio