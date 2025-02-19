Truck collisions can lead to severe injuries for all involved, as well as significant damages to other vehicles. There are a number of reasons why a truck can end up causing a collision, and it is important to know what they are to know how to avoid them. Some of the most common causes of truck collisions include the following.

Drowsy Driving

One of the top causes of truck accidents is driving while drowsy or tired. If a truck driver is too tired, they may not be able to react in time to anything on the road, which can cause an accident. Drivers are required to take breaks after a specific number of hours on the road, but this doesn’t mean they’re ready to drive. Someone who has been in an accident with a truck driver who was driving while drowsy can get help by talking to a truck accident attorney.

Impaired Driving

Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is another leading cause of truck accidents, but impaired driving isn’t limited to illegal drugs or alcohol. It is also not a good idea to drive after taking some medications, as they can cause the driver to be too drowsy to properly react to what’s happening on the road around them. Drivers should read all labels of their medications before driving and avoid driving if they feel drowsy at all.

Distracted Driving

If a driver isn’t paying attention to the road, they are more likely to cause an accident. Distracted driving can include everything from changing the radio station to texting while driving or having a bite to eat. Everyone who is driving should make sure their full attention is on the road ahead. For important phone calls, texts, a bite to eat, or anything else that can take their attention from the road, it’s best to find a safe place to pull over.

Poor Road Conditions

If the weather is poor, it can lead to an increase in the number of accidents on the road. Driving while the road is wet can be incredibly dangerous, especially for large trucks that need more room to come to a complete stop. If the weather is poor, drivers should make sure their headlights are on and leave more space between vehicles, especially trucks, to help prevent accidents.

Speeding or Aggressive Driving

Driving too fast can be another cause of accidents, as can driving aggressively. Truck drivers will need more space to slow to a stop, so if they are speeding, it can cause dangerous situations where they’re unable to stop in time if there is anything in the road ahead of them. Aggressive driving, such as switching lanes improperly or tailgating, can also increase the chance of an accident. Driving carefully and following local laws can help to prevent truck accidents.

Inadequate Training

Truck drivers must have adequate training and hours behind the wheel before they are able to drive. However, it is possible to rent trucks, which may mean an inexperienced driver is behind the wheel. This can increase the potential for an accident, as they may not know how to respond to certain situations. The best way to prevent this is through practice and training before driving a truck on the road.

If you’ve been involved in a truck accident, talk to a lawyer about the situation to learn more about how they can help you. If the other driver was at fault, you may be able to get compensation for your injuries and vehicle damages. Schedule a consultation now to learn more.