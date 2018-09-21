Businessman has 3AM s*x with wife at Masvingo Hospital ward as patients watch

MASVINGO: A well known restaurant owner in in the city will appear at the Magistrates Court facing public indecency charges after allegedly having se_x with his wife in a hospital ward.

The owner whose name is supplied allegedly had !ntercourse with his ‘wife’ at Masvingo Provincial Hospital while other patients in the ward watched.

Well placed sources said that investigations were completed and the case is ready for trial.

Sources said on August 5, 2018 the accused forced his way into the female ward at around 3am and bedded is wife who was admitted for hysteria.

Beds in the female ward at Masvingo Hospital are demarcated by curtains so that inmates have privacy at night.

He had se_x with her in the ward where 10 other inmates were admitted. The patients called nurses after hearing loud sounds which came from the couple.

The nurses summoned security and sister-in-charge Letticia Manwa who counseled the accused and allowed him to leave the hospital without taking action.

Masvingo mirror