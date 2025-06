Well-known Bulawayo-based gospel artist Pastor Barak, has died.

Pastor Barak whose real name is Siphethangani Sibanda, died yesterday.

The cause of his death is yet to be established.

He rose to fame with hits such as “Wavuma,” “Bayashada,” and “Qina,” which anchored local gospel charts.

Mourners are gathered at number 91 Percy Avenue, Hillside, Bulawayo.