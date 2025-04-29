Image- COZWVA

Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Winnie Cabby Mandeya, a highly respected officer of the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) has died.

She passed away early Monday morning at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare.

She was 64.

Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede, confirmed the news and paid tribute to her years of service.

“The Air Force of Zimbabwe family is saddened by the passing of Air Vice Marshal Winnie Cabby Mandeya (Retired) on April 28 2025.

“She was a determined cadre who served the Air Force of Zimbabwe since 1984 and a liberation war heroine,” he said.

From Liberation Fighter to Air Force Pioneer

Mandeya’s journey in service began long before her time in the Air Force.

She joined the liberation struggle on 29 September 1975, completing basic military training at Nachingweya in Tanzania.

She was deployed to Gaza Province, where she operated until 1978 before being selected to pursue a nursing course.

After Zimbabwe’s independence, she worked for the President’s Department and played a key role in the 1981 commission of inquiry into missing persons.

On 1 July 1984, she transferred to the Air Force of Zimbabwe, where she continued to break barriers.

Born on 14 July 1960 in Rusape, Mandeya survived the notorious Chimoio attack and steadily rose through the ranks.

In 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa recognised her service by promoting her to the rank of Air Vice Marshal — a position equivalent to Major General in the Zimbabwe National Army.

A funeral parade will be held for Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Mandeya at Manyame Air Force Base this Tuesday.

Mourners are currently gathered at 766 Hogerty Hill in Borrowdale, Harare.

Her death came just days after the deaths of Brigadier General (Retired) Victor Rungani and former CIO Director Walter Basopo.

The two will be buried at the same time at the National Heroes Acre on Wednesday, 30 April.