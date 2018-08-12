Too late, Chamisa missed deadline to Challenge Mnangagwa: Lawyers

The MDC Alliance missed the deadline to serve its poll petition on President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Constitutional Court should thus dismiss it, Zanu-PF’s lawyers have said.

The ruling party also says the papers were not served at the address the President-elect provided to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for purposes of the election.

Further, the bulk of the other 21 Presidential candidates cited as respondents in the MDC Alliance’s petition yesterday said they had not been served with any papers, with some slamming the losing party’s leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa, for trying to drag them into his battles.

As such, President-elect Mnangagwa’s party wants the case dismissed before the merits of the opposition’s challenge are even considered.

Zanu-PF has at least 12 lawyers handling the matter.