Harare giants Dynamos has re-instated Tonderai Ndiraya as head coach following his recent suspension.

The reasons for Ndiraya’s suspension were not made public, and the club says their head coach is back at work.

Meanwhile, the Harare giants face stubborn Herentials this Sunday and the team says it is ready for the encounter.

Dynamos says preparations for the game are going well.

“Only Bill Antonio and Tinotenda Muringai are not available for selection on our upcoming match against Herentals this Sunday. Antonio is on suspension whilst Muringai is still nursing an injury,” says the club.