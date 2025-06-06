The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports a tragic incident which occurred at Nzovunde Village, Binga, on 03/06/25, where a two-year-old toddler fell into a metal dish containing approximately 40 litres of hot porridge.

The dish had been left unattended by the victim’s grandmother, who was preparing to brew traditional beer.

The toddler was severely burnt and succumbed to the injuries on 04/06/25.

Meanwhile, ZRP also reports another tragic incident in which Gamuchirai Mvundura (21) allegedly attacked Jestos Tsikire (51) to death before committing suicide by hanging on 03/06/25 at Mvundura Village, Kasekete Muzarabani. Jestos Tsikire had accused Gamuchirai Mvundura of stealing his goat.

Meanwhile, Police in Madlambuzi arrested Pastor Moyo (18) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Manguba Business Centre on 03/06/25.

The suspect teamed up with his accomplices namely, Mhkuliseli Gumbo (21) and Sabata Moyo (21) and allegedly attacked Qiniso Ndlovu (18) to death.

Pastor Moyo had found Qiniso Ndlovu having a conversation with his niece at a secluded place resulting in a heated argument. The other suspects are on the run.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews