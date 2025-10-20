The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported an incident in which a toddler aged four years died after he was hit by a tombstone.

According to the police, the incident took place on the 17th of October 2025 at corner Ninth Street and Mushongandebvu Street, Mbare in Harare.

It is reported that the victim had accompanied his father to buy a tombstone when he tripped and tried to balance by holding a tombstone on display.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a male infant aged four years, seven months died after he was hit by a tombostone at corner Ninth Street and Mushongandebvu Street, Mbare, Harare, on 17/10/25.

“The victim had accompanied his father to buy a tombstone when he tripped and tried to balance by holding a tombstone on display.

“The tombstone then fell and hit him on the head. The victim died upon admission at a hospital in Harare,” said ZRP in an X post.