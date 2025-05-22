Zimbabwe has officially surpassed 200 million kilogrammes of tobacco sold, raking in a remarkable US$678.3 million this marketing season.

Latest figures by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) have shown.

Just a week ago, on 13 May (Day 47): 176.7 million kgs sold US$597.98 million earned.

Same time last year (13 May): 147.9 million kgs US$521.34 million.

These figures reflect exceptional growth in volume and value, driven by the dedication of Zimbabwe’s tobacco farmers and value chain partners.

“Did you know we have sold over 200 million kgs of tobacco valued at US$678,3 million this season? We are way way ahead of where we were at this point last year.

“The first sale of Naturally Cured Virginia (NCV) tobacco, grown in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South, is happening this Thursday, 22 May, at the Atlas Agri contract floor in Marula!

“This exciting moment marks a major step forward for sustainable tobacco production in Zimbabwe.

“Senior officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development will officially launch the sale, showing strong government support for this green initiative.

“The future of tobacco is sustainable—let’s grow together,” said TIMB.

Zwnews