Tobacco sales have now reached US$1 billion, 40 percent ahead of this time last year, according to latest Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) data.

However, farmers still face pressure from high input costs at a time they receive 30% of their earnings in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

Most tobacco output is tied to contractors, who fund 95% of the production.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe farmers have just set new tobacco record: Sales have passed 299 million kg, beating the previous high of 296 million kg set in 2023.

Apparently, TIMB says: “We’re now just 841,376 kg away from reaching the 300 million kg milestone”.

Last year, Zimbabwe exported 234 million kg.

Tobacco plantings increased to 125,000ha this past season, up from 113,000ha previous year.

The number of growers grew 11% to 127,311. Smallholder farmers account for 85% of the crop.