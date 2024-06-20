Tobacco deliveries to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has hit 198 million kilogrammes so far.

This shows a 25 percent decrease from 265 million kg delivered last year during the same period.

Farmers earned over US$686 million, down from US$800 million last year.

About 11 million kg worth US$39 million were sold at auction floors, while 187 million kg worth US$645 million went under the hammer at contract floors.

The highest price this year was US$6.99 compared last year’s US$6.10).

The expected total output is 265 million kg (below 300 million kg projection).

Zwnews