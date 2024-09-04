Magistrate Colleta Ncube has acquitted Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim leader Jameson Timba and 77 other party members of a crime related to disorderly conduct.

The CCC activists had been detained for three months following their arrest in June at Timba’s residence.

“The persecution and prosecution of Senator Timba and 77 Harare residents has suffered a spectacular collapse after Magistrate Colleta Ncube acquitted them of disorderly conduct charges having spent 3 months in prison detention following their arrest in June at Senator Timba’s residence,” ZLHR.

The CCC activists were rounded up and arrested at Timba’s house where they were commemorating the International Day of the African Child on 16 June 2024.

On 17 June, police charged the detainees with “gathering with intent to promote public violence and disorderly conduct.”

Meanwhile, ZLHR executive director Roselyn Hanzi said the acquittal of the accused persons on disorderly conduct charges by Harare magistrate Collet Ncube does not guarantee their release from detention.

“Of the 78 people arrested, only 12 have been discharged of all the crimes they were accused of, being charge of (i) Disorderly Conduct or in the alternatively (ii) Participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of the peace or bigotry.

“65 who include Jameson Timba will proceed to defence case on charge of “Participating in a gathering….” the trial of the 66th person is yet to commence as she was severely injured during the arrest,” she said.

She added that her trial is yet to begin after the procedure of separation of trial was deployed when she was hospitalised.