With the 2025 tobacco marketing season set to begin in two weeks, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has reassured farmers that payments will be processed within 48 hours of delivery.

The board said this is in accordance with Statutory Instrument (SI) 77 of 2022.

Farmers previously raised concerns over delayed payments, prompting TIMB to urge affected growers to report any non-compliance.

TIMB has also warned against side marketing, which has contributed to past payment delays.

A new pricing system will be implemented to establish a representative minimum price based on auction and contract sales data.

Farmers’ associations, including the Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association (ZTGA) and Tobacco Farmers Union Trust (TFUT), welcomed the season’s early start but emphasized the need for timely payments and better incentives.

They also urged the government to introduce an export retention bonus to offset the reduction in foreign currency retention from 75% to 70%.

Farmers remain optimistic about strong prices, given the good quality and weight of this season’s crop.

