A truck belonging to Tika Chem Investments (Pvt) Ltd damaged guard rails and pavement at the Trabablas Interchange on July 8, 2025, when its granite load fell.

The Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) has impounded the truck, and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has directed the owner to pay for all repairs.

The truck will remain impounded until repairs are completed and the vehicle passes VID safety inspections.