War veteran Blessed Geza says a group of about 30 thugs stormed his farm and destroyed doors and smashed windows.

“Fellow Zimbabwe, I want to report to you that a group of about 30 thugs using two trucks stormed my farm last night, cut the perimeter fence, broke doors, and smashed all window panes on the main house.

“I strongly suspect they are ZANU PF-sent thugs spoiling for a fight with me,” he posted on his X handle.

Geza said he strongly believe Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister is behind the matter adding that he will not be moved.

“I strongly believe Legal Ziyambi Ziyambi, MP Polite Kambamura and Councillor Freedom Matahwa are behind this.

“I will not be intimidated by kindergartens. Time for action is now. Watch out,” he added.

Zwnews