Three final year medical students from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo made a false start to the resumption of their studies after testing positive for Covid19, a local government official has said.

Tertiary institutions have already started opening and serious concerns have been raised over their preparedness to commence lectures in light of the current lockdown, which has since been revised to an indefinite Level 2.

Of the three Covid19-positive students, one is from Mberengwa, the other from Mutare while third one is from Bulawayo. The trio was screened just before resuming their studies at Mpilo Central Hospital where the varsity’s school of medicine is stationed.

While the other two will self-isolate at home, state media reported that the other student has been admitted to Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital in the second biggest city as the environment at his place of residence has been deemed unconducive to Covid19 self-isolation.

Bulawayo City Council director of health services Dr Edwin Sibanda made the revelations during a donation handover ceremony yesterday.

Dr Sibanda also indicated that the city’s health department envisages monitoring patients at one centralised place, with plans to move all infected citizens to Elangeni Training Centre now at an advanced stage.

Statistically, the city has in the past three months of the national lockdown recorded a cumulative number of 20 Covid19 cases and one death. Nine recoveries have also been recorded while two are set to be tested this week to determine if they have recovered.

“There are three students from Nust who had come to resume their lessons and tested positive on arrival at the institution. One was from Mutare, one from Mberengwa and the third one is from Bulawayo,” Dr Sibanda said.

“One of the four Mpilo patients was discharged and sent to Thorngrove hospital because his home environment was not conducive for self-isolation-compared to others.”

When contacted, Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister, Amon Murwira claimed he was yet to be informed on the matter of the Nust trio:

“I am yet to be informed if ever that happened.”

At the time of publishing, Zimbabwe’s Covid19 cases stood at 206.

Since March 30 when a national lockdown announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into effect, the southern African country has recorded four mortalities from the novel coronavirus.

State Media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews