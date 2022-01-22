President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self styled chief supporter Killer Zivhu says those who are mocking Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa saying he lacks a plan, are infact digging their own political graves.

“Mocking Chamisa daily muchiti haana plan kuzvicherera guva, The government is using our tax, Chamisa can do the same kana vanhu vakamupinza mu office, just show the people that government can make good use of their money, not to boost as if the money is from your inheritance,” he says.

Zivhu who is former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South says most of today’s African leaders are corrupt.

“They loot resources from Africa, Zvimadhara zvedu zvinotonga mu Africa , zvizhinji zvacho zvinoda nyasha chokwadi,” he adds.

Zwnews