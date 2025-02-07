Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu says those attacking vice president Constantino Chiwenga should be punished in accordance with the party’s ethos.

“Are those attacking VP Chiwenga publicly? Must face the same music Cde Geza faced!

“If we’re serious about party discipline, we must act. He’s a decorated comrade & VP, deserving respect,” he says.

Posting on his X handle, about the attempts by the ruling party to change the Constitution, Zivhu said the X is not bright enough to warrant such a move.

“The day we have ZIG petrol only, ZIG fees only, ZIG groceries only, ZIG salaries only, is the day I’ll move around naked calling for an amendment of our constitution.

“For now, the light isn’t bright enough to tamper with our constitution,” he said.

Meanwhile, ZANU PF Patriots have saluted Information Communication Technology minister Tatenda Mavetera who recently implied that Chiwenga is a rebel.

Mavetera recently led a group of women to sing “mupanduki chera mwena” (loosely translated be very careful you rebel) as Chiwenga was officiating at the burial of a national hero.

Zwnews