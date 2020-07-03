The continued purges by MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe targeting elected officials aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance has now extended to local authorities after four Harare city councillors were yesterday relieved of their duties.

The four councillors who were recalled for failing to abide by the Supreme Court ruling of March 31 which declared Khupe the legitimate opposition leader include Denford Ngadziore (Ward 16), Girisoti Mandere (Ward 44), Jaison Kautsa (Ward 37) and Tonderai Chakeredza (Ward 31).

Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo wrote to Harare town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango informing him of the dismissals of the MDC Alliance quartet.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change stating that councillors have been expelled from that party. In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section (1) (k), Ward 16, Ward 44, Ward 37 and Ward 31 of Harare City Council are now vacant,” wrote Minister Moyo.

He also said in terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, Harare City Council must inform the poll-governing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) of the vacancies.

The latest expulsions come in the wake of Wednesday’s recalling of eight senators aligned to Chamisa at the instigation of Khupe who is banking on the shock SC ruling which nullified Chamisa’s leadership on grounds that he unconstitutionally ascended to the presidency of the party.

To date, Khupe has axed 21 parliamentarians aligned to Chamisa.

The later has, in turn, shouldered the blame on Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who he says is bitter for ‘losing’ to him in the disputed 2018 presidential race.

The MDC-T is set to hold an extraordinary Congress that will elect the substantive replacement to the late founding MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to colon cancer on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews