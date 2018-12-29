This young Mutare woman axed her husband(26) over Christmas gift

MUTARE: Police officers are hunting for a dangerous young woman who fled after hacking her 26-year-old husband to death with an axe over Christmas gifts on December 24.

The chilling incident, which shocked many in the suburb, was sparked by gifts which the couple had bought for their child for Christmas.

Anesu Mafokosho is alleged to have axed Vitalis Mudhumo (26) at around 3pm soon after the couple returned home from the city centre where they had gone shopping.

The couple, whose union was on the rocks, had an unresolved marital dispute that was threatening the marriage.

Circumstances to the case are that on December 24 the now deceased met the accused person at the Stop Sign in Chikanga 2.

The two drove to Edgars Mutare where they bought their three-year-old daughter’s clothes. After shopping, the deceased and his wife went back home.

On arrival at home, the accused person’s young sister was at home in the dining room. She heard the couple arguing outside the yard for about 45 minutes.

Moments later they got into the house and entered into their bedroom.

All hell broke loose in the bedroom after the deceased started packing his clothes saying he was moving out.

His wife begged him to change his mind. The situation degenerated into chaos resulting in the accused person axing the deceased three time on the neck.

Soon after committing the offence, Mafokosho left the house but she had already texted a message to her younger sister advising her to see what she had done in the bedroom.

The sister went into the bedroom only to find the now deceased bleeding profusely and convulsing on the bed.

Manicaland police spokesman Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said Mudhumo’s body was taken to Mutare Provincial Hospital for post mortem.

The accused is still at large and investigations are in progress.

manicapost