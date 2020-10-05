President Emmerson Mnangagwa has condemned all acts of violence, saying this is not what the revolutionary parties fought for.

This also, comes at the time there was violence in Kwekwe, where the ruling party was conducting DCCs elections yesterday.

Addressing mourners at the burial of the late national hero, Brigadier General Ruphus Chigudu, at the Heroes Acre this afternoon, President Mnangagwa called for peace in the country.

Key points from the President’s speech so far:

“Violence, destruction of property and making Zimbabwe ungovernable can never be democracy and it’s not what we fought for.” President.

“Equally worrisome are the growing cases of armed and violent crimes. We must draw lessons and inspirations from Brig Gen Cde Chigudu whose profession was founded on use of firearms, who knew that guns are for the Defence and protection of national interests.” President.

“Govt is very concerned about the growing cases of ritual murders of minors. Let me reiterate that all stakeholders in our Criminal Justice System speedily and strongly deal and strongly deal with the perpetrators so that this evil trend is expunged from our society,” President.

“Voting and Democracies are enjoyed by the living and not by the sick … let us continue to follow Lockdown measures,” President.

Mnangagwa also spoke against sanctions;

“We lay Cde Chigudu to rest in the month of October which is a SADC month to stand in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe against Sanctions which have been imposed against our country.”

