The country in the last 24 hours recorded 89 Covid 19 deaths as the third wave continues to wreck havoc.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as 25 July, Zimbabwe had 97 277 confirmed cases, including 64 628 recoveries.

Active cases stood at 29 599, while new cases were 1 591.

In total there were 3 050 deaths. The country also recorded 1 642 new recoveries in the last 24hrs.

The number of people vaccinated so far are (1st Dose)1 438 890 and 2nd Dose) 677 774.

Zwnews