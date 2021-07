The country yesterday recorded 107 deaths and 1 767 new cases of Covid-19.

Apparently, the month of July 2021 has seen Zimbabwe recording more cases than in the entire period stretching from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to June 2021.

Meanwhile, the country is pushing to vaccinate more than 10 million people out of the estimated 15 million inhabitants.

Statement below shows the current statistics.

Zwnews