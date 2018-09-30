Thigh vendor(22) removes all clothes, throws self under car

There was drama at Mucheke Bus Rank in Masvingo when Primrose Rebecca Chijange (22), a se_x worker stripped naked in public and threw herself under a moving car.

Chijange who says she was drunk is said to have acted in the manner as she tried to avoid being arrested by Police officers.

Chijange of 274 Chibi Street, Mucheke A appeared before magistrate Peter Madiba on Monday facing two counts of disorderly conduct and public indecency.

Edmund Mapope representing the State said on September 21, 2018 at around 5pm Chijange was inside Mundondo Bar drinking beer.

She got drunk and started insulting everyone in the bar. Wilfred Marufu, a patron tried to refrain her but she charged towards Marufu shouting abusive language including uri mbwa (you are a dog). Marufu reported the matter to Chikato Police station.

As the Police officers were escorting Chijange to the station, she str!pped naked before the confused cops and fled and threw herself in front of a moving vehicle. The vehicle swerved and stopped just in time to avoid crushing her head.

Magistrate Madiba asked her why she did that and she said it was because she was drunk.

She was asked to apologise and not to do it again.

mirror