A 23-year-old man from Bindura, Tinashe Chiwara, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to unlawful entry and theft at the Mt Darwin Magistrates’ Court.

On 18 July 2025, Chiwara broke a front window to enter the home of 56-year-old Ephiphana Madzonganyika in Dzeka Village, Chief Matope area, while she was away in Harare. The house had been left under the care of her landlady.

Once inside, Chiwara stole household items including three blankets, a 3kg gas tank, two jackets, two pairs of trousers, a pair of black sneakers, a wristwatch, a salt shaker, and socks, valued at approximately US$70.

The following day, the victim reported the incident to the Neighbourhood Watch Committee, whose members tracked Chiwara’s footprints and recovered some of the stolen blankets hidden in Chisa Mountain.

Chiwara was later apprehended at Mukuradzi River Police Base while attempting to sell the stolen gas tank and another blanket to police officers.

At the time of his arrest, he was wearing several of the stolen items, which were positively identified by the victim. All property was recovered.

Chiwara was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, with four months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving an effective eight-month custodial sentence.

