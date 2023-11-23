Reading Defender Tivonge Rushesha Eager to Contribute to Zimbabwe National Team After Debut Camp Appearance

Tivonge Rushesha, the Reading defender, recently joined the Warriors camp for the first time during the FIFA international window, marking a significant step in his international career. However, he did not get the chance to showcase his skills on the field in the matches against Rwanda and Nigeria, as he was not included in the matchday squad.

The reason for his absence in the games has now been clarified. Rushesha, who recently adopted Welsh citizenship after moving to Europe at the age of 3, had not received his local passport in time for the two matches.

Despite not playing, Rushesha’s inclusion in the camp provided coach Baltemar Brito with the opportunity to assess his abilities for the first time.

Expressing his commitment to the Zimbabwe national team, Rushesha, in an interview with ZIFA Media last week, stated, “I am going to do my very best to help the team, and hopefully, we will make it to the World Cup. I am grateful for the support and I pray that I can do the country justice and be successful.” Despite missing the recent international action, Rushesha is determined to contribute to the team’s success in the future.