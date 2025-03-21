Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says Zimbabwe will witness a change of guard this year without fail.

Posting on his X handle Mzembi says 2025 is the year of the people’s power.

“We will not miss this Year for the Change everyone wants to see, noone will go beyond 2025 in Bondage, we should therefore not be distracted by the actions or utterances of the extreme fringe, the majority of our people are at centre of common sense of moderation and practicality but in great fear of fear itself.

“We are in a contestation of narratives, an Information War, Propaganda vs Truth, Counterintelligence vs Reality, but at the end of the day we should be the educated people that we are as a Nation, who learn everyday that the Truth Sets People Free and be united around it for a sustainable solution to perennial Zimbabwean Question.

“On this we are not tiring until we all feel free..

“Either way, 2025 is the Year of the People’s Power!”

He urged fellow Zimbabweans to work hard towards the betterment of the current and future generations.

“We will get there ..Get up and do something for your future and that of generations to come.

“The extreme fringe will not blackmail our future,” he said.