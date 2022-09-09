According to many reliable sources, Brendan Rodgers is in danger of being sacked by Leicester City and will receive a lot of compensation if this happens.

Up to this point of the season, eight managers have been sacked in the Premier League. There are still names that can follow if they don't help their team improve their performance in the near future.

After Bournemouth’s Scott Parker, the Premier League could see the next coach fired when the league has only gone through six rounds. The British press simultaneously reported that Leicester City’s leadership was considering parting ways with coach Brendan Rodgers.

Brendan Rodgers is the one most at risk of being fired. Leicester has been in bad form lately. One of the reasons for the decline of the “Foxes” is due to injuries to a series of pillars, especially in the defense. That makes them and Watford share 4th place in the list of clubs to concede the most Premier League 2021/2022 with 43 goals.

This information is not too surprising for fans because the recent performance of the King Power Stadium team is really bad. They all lost the last 5 rounds and only got 1 point thanks to the draw on the opening day. This achievement makes Brendan Rodgers teachers and students last in the rankings.

The last time they played, they opened the scoring from the first minute against Brighton but let the opponent take the lead only 15 minutes later. Towards the end of the match, the defense of the King Power Stadium team played worse and accepted to go home empty-handed with 5 goals conceded.

Statistics show that Leicester is the team that opened the scoring in the last 3/6 Premier League matches but only got 1 point. It is clear that this team’s defense is having problems. Brendan Rodgers is having to use a pair of midfielders Jonny Evans (34 years old) and Wilfred Ndidi, a central midfielder.

The three main central defenders last season, Fofana (who went to Chelsea), Soyuncu (about to return to Turkey), and Vestergaard (long-term absence) were all unusable. Rookie Wout Faes has not yet integrated is also one of the reasons leading to Leicester City’s current situation.

However, the fans and the team leadership hardly accept this. Sheffield United’s lessons in the 2020/21 season are still valid. This team has too much faith in Chris Wilder, who helped the club get promoted and won 9th place in the 2019/20 season, and then received the result of 20th place overall.

However, one problem caused the Leicester City leadership to feel a headache. It is the compensation for breaking the contract with the Scottish coach. According to the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool manager will receive 10 million pounds if sacked at this time. Leicester City renewed Rodgers in 2019 with a 6-year contract and a record salary in team history for a manager.