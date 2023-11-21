Disqualified 2023 presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere takes stock on six years late former President Robert Mugabe was toppled.

He writes:

Today, HE RG Mugabe resigned as HOS after the coup and street protests.

Let’s take stock 6 years down the line. We are more divided, conflict is everywhere, the Constitution is another piece of paper.

The people are groaning under the weight of corruption, arrogance, poverty, disease and lack of leadership.

Maybe, it’s about time we stepped back and become statesman.

We can fight and do all we can, but at the end of the day it should be about our people.

The monster that emerged out of 2017 is not stopping soon.

It has no boundaries and knows no enemies or allies. Even those who marched with them are no longer safe.

The pain I see is the majority of the people who are enduring massive poverty, in Domboshava, Chiredzi, Pfura, Nkayi and the entirety of our country.

We have to find each other as Zimbabweans and rescue our country. The sanctions are bitting now more than ever and it will be a question of time.

No economy can work under our circumstances when we have to battle external and internal pressure. Step back and think through.

The power of force has made it impossible for people to speak and be heard. However, l pray that the leaders in Harare step back a bit and stop this quick march into disaster.

There are too many irons in the fire, internally, regionally and internationally. At the end of the day, the pain is felt by the people.

As RGM would say, ‘I dare not allow anything untoward to happen to my people’. Maybe the time has come for the collective leadership in Zimbabwe to step back and not allow anything untoward to happen to our people.

As I observe, slowly the pressure cooker is heating and a stitch in time saves nine. On this day, RGM put the country ahead of self.

He knew that it was coup and unconstitutional but decided to save his country than help burn it. Dzungu day was welcomed by many and ‘revolutionary speeches’ delivered to an excited urban crowd and a bewildered rural folk. Time will tell whether the decision was correct.

I write not because I was a victim, but because we should rise above our difference’s and become statesman.

Zimbabwe is our country together and nothing will change that. Citizens are leaving in thousands every day and every week and hope is fading every minute.

Eddie Cross is allowed to dream on, but , fellow countryman the path we are going is not going to work. Spare a moment for the child headed families in St Peter’s, Honde Valley, hungry families in Binga and the street kids and mothers.

To the young man in the security services, don’t allow to be used to carry out instructions that will bite you and your family tomorrow.

There is absolutely no justification to kill a fellow Zimbabwean because someone says so. Treat suspects and the accused with dignity for tomorrow is another day. Preserve yourself for the future.

November Mwedzi we Mbudzi!