The moment of reckoning: ED’s presidential election victory up for a litmus test

Zwnews Chief Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s so-called President- Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED)’s presidential election victory is set for a litmus test, after MDC-Alliance presidential candidate in the just ended polls Nelson Chamisa is expected to log his application at the Constitutional Court today challenging Mnangagwa’s win.

Chamisa had up to the 10th of August 2018, to register his application with the court, however, sources from inside the party say he is going to log his application today.

Just soon after the results were announced, Chamisa rejected the outcome, and has since been under pressure, from some quarters, calling him to table his evidence in public that the election were rigged by team Mnangagwa.

Chamisa, who is also a lawyer by profession refused to be moved into the trap; by not releasing his evidence into the public domain.

Some took his reluctance to table his evidence in the public domain as a sign that he didn’t have the evidence at all.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Higher Education Professor Jonathan Moyo, in a tweet warns that those who wanted Chamisa to expose his evidence in the public domain as if it were a court of law, were ED’s agencies who wanted to use the information to try and plan a counter.

“Calls for the Alliance to put evidence of ZEC’s rigging of the people’s vote in public are mad. Those making the calls want to assist the riggers.

“Evidence of this kind is best made public through the court process,” says Prof Moyo through a tweet.

Some quarters were now calling for Chamisa to either dialogue for a Government of National Unity with Mnangagwa or just let the sleeping dog lie by waiting for the next election due in 2023, but Chamisa could only hear none of that, as he maintains that he won and was ready to take the legal route.

Team Chamisa says it has more than enough evidence to let the world know that ED rigged the election; it is now gloves off, as battle lines have been drawn.