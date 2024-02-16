Categories: Zim Latest

The Charambas speak after Jah Signal songs were removed from YouTube for using their songs without permission

Veteran musicians Pastor Charles and Olivia Charamba have responded after YouTube removed Jah Signal songs on the platform for using the couple’s songs without their permission.

Signal is said to have changed the songs’ lyrics much to the Charambas’ disliking.

In a statement, the Charambas said they found the changes done to their songs offensive.

