Terror gang pump 6 bullets into Beitbridge money trader’s body

In a heartless attack, three suspected robbers stormed into Muchineripi Hlaringo (40), a Beitbridge forex vendor’s house, pumped six bullets into his body before they escaped with US$4 500 and other valuables.

The incident happened at the New Stands in Dubiladzimu on a Sunday night and Hlaringo is now battling for life at Bulawayo hospital.

The Officer Commanding Beitbridge District (Dispol) Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident in a telephone interview but referred The Mirror to the provincial offices for further details.

The robbers also escaped with ZAR567, a Huawei P10cellphone with a netone line and SOS cellphone with an econet line and demanded their victim’s car keys.

Circumstances are that on June 9, at around 1am, Hlaringo arrived home and his wife Loveness Mhike (32) opened the gate for him and he parked his Toyota Runx, registration number AEO 0082, gold in color at in the yard and went to sleep.

At 2am, the complainant’s wife heard dogs barking and alerted her husband but they did not act on it.

Moments later, the accused broke the front screen door, opened a slightly open window on the said door and forced entry into the house.

They proceeded to the complainant’s bedroom and forced open the locked door.

They demanded money and when Hlaringo attempted to get out of bed, one of the accused fired several shots from a pistol direct on Hlaringo and hit him six times; once on each hand, twice on the stomach and once on each leg whilst he was lying on the bed.

The suspects then tied Mhike’s hands and legs together with shoelaces and looted the valuables.

They then sped away.

The description of the accused persons is that there was one slim, tall and light in complexion, the second was dark in complexion, tall and medium built and the third one dark in complexion, tall and medium built and all were wearing woolen hats and black jackets.

The accused entered the yard by climbing the durawall after having cut the electrical wire.

Beitbridge CID, ZRP Urban and Canine attended the scene. Seven bullet heads were recovered.

masvingomirror