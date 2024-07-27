The Namibia Petroleum Corporation, NAMCOR, has suspended its terminal manager at the National Oil Storage Facility at Walvis Bay.

Ellis Egumbo has been suspended on Thursday in connection with the loss of fuel and commercial documents at the facility.

NAMCOR says the suspension of Ellis Egumbo is to facilitate a thorough and impartial investigation into the issue.

In February, NAMCOR discovered a potential loss of over N$1 million after two truck loads of fuel totaling around 80,000 litres were not delivered to bulk clients despite having left the fuel storage facility with the cargo.

The matter has been reported to the Walvis Bay Police, who have been investigating the case.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with that theft.

Following the discovery of the theft, NAMCOR interim managing director, Epson Uanguta, said they are working around the clock to ensure the culprits bear the full consequences of their actions.

NAMCOR has also confirmed media reports of 69 truck loads of fuel that never reached their destination, despite having been loaded and dispatched from the storage.

The trucks were carrying a combined load of 2.7 million litres of fuel valued at around N$80 million.

The load went missing between December 2023 and January 2024.

Facilit8 Namibia News