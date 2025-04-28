The situation is tense at Chirundu Border Post as Zambian nationals are protesting and blocking Zimbabweans from entering Zambia.

In recent weeks, Zambia Immigration officials have been arresting Zimbabwean citizens crossing the border without a pass, while Zambian nationals have been allowed to enter Zimbabwe freely without facing any consequences.

Zimbabwean nationals who are arrested are often asked to pay as much as 24,000 Kwacha (approximately USD 800) to secure their release.

Frustration over this unfair treatment boiled over today, as Zimbabweans fought back against what they described as harassment and exploitation at the border.

Zambian vendors also protested after Zimbabwean immigration officers allegedly stopped them from entering the country to sell their goods.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe