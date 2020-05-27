Highlands Park football club has parted ways with a former Zimbabwe warriors player who is reportedly one of the high earners at the club.

According to reports, Zimbabwean striker Tendai Ndoro was believed to be earning on R100 000 per month and the club has since confrmed parting ways with the attacker.

The club confirmed the news on their official social channels on Wednesday.

“@HighlandsP_FC confirms the amicable parting of ways with Tendai Ndoro following a meeting between both parties late on Tuesday.

“The club wishes him well and is thankful for his contribution in the team as well as the professionalism displayed during his time with us,” the statement read from the club.

soccer laduma