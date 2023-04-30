Former Zimbabwean football player, Tendai Ndoro, recently took to social media to reveal that he has now settled with a Zimbabwean woman, Rumbidzai Mazvese.

The couple has been blessed with a bouncing baby boy named Mukundi Zayn, who recently celebrated his first birthday.

Tendai Ndoro couldn’t contain his happiness as he posed for a photo shoot with his wife and son, dressed sharply in a black shirt and trousers, and beaming from ear to ear as they stood in front of a delightful backdrop of blue balloons.

Before returning to Zimbabwe, Ndoro was reportedly dribbled inside out by his South African ex-wife Thandekile Grace Maseko.

It was reported that Ndoro, in a moment of trust and love, had transferred all his assets to his wife’s name. Unfortunately, when their relationship came crashing down, Maseko, the mastermind behind the scheme, showed Ndoro the door and took control of his wealth.