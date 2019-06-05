Tendai Mtawarira “The Beast” appointed Zimbabwe Tourism Ambassador

Zimbabwen government has appointed South Africa rugby sensation, Mr Tendai ” The Beast” Mtawarira as the new country’s tourism ambassador.

Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Priscah Mupfumira said the concept of Tourism Brand Ambassadors is widely used as a tool for promoting many destinations across the globe.

“People are appointed Tourism Ambassadors for their ability to significantly contribute to the promotion of destinations with the main objective of increasing tourism traffic.

“Tourism Ambassadors could be nationals of Zimbabwe or non –nationals for which the titles would be Tourism Ambassador for the former and Honorary Tourism Ambassador for the latter. The term of office varies from a minimum period of a year to a period as determined by my Ministry,” she said.

Minister Mupfumira said: “The person chosen must have excelled in a particular discipline, be it sport, music, art, business, beauty pageants or charity work thereby giving them influence on the international arena.

“The individual must be of high integrity, must be apolitical and also able to defend the interests of Destination Zimbabwe. The beast is veteran Sharks front rower, famous for being the first black Springbok to play 100 Tests and even eclipsed Adriaan Strauss as South Africa’s most capped Super Rugby player.

“Given all his fame on the global rugby arena, he has remained grounded. His humility is worth admiring and his involvement with two major charities here in Zimbabwe, both committed to helping children in school and sport has earned himself the status of philanthropist,” she said.

Minister said his love for Zimbabwe shines through his dedication and hard work, and above all leading by example on whatever he does in his life.