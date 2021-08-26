“It is about time that as youths, we stop being cry-babies and desist from blaming everything on the economy,” he said while pouring his heart out to this publication.
“The birth of Electrical Solutions is as a result of the urge to come up with something refreshing. We cannot all be illegal gold dealers and we decided to formally register our company so that everything that we do is in sync with the country’s legal expectations,” Tanhewe said.
“So, as a home-grown power engineering concern, we are prioritising locals who have the expertise in our areas of specialisation. Electrical Solutions seeks to establish the first ever Hardware Installation shop here in Kwekwe.
“We hope that authorities will be able to come in handy inasmuch as the financial growth of companies run by local people is concerned. Sometimes, we are saddened by the fact that tendering processes seem to favour people from other established areas, especially Harare when we have people with abilities around,” he said.