Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has threatened to quit Parliament business and rather focus on farming.

Mliswa who was recently hounded of the House says they are being treated as kids, adding that morale is low.

He was thrown out of Parliament, after alleging that Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was a murderer, who visited traditional and faith healers with the aim of killing him.

He says it is worrying that people of opposing views are treated badly in Parliament.

“It’s like in Parliament today, if you speak or act contrary to some expected way you are curtailed and labelled.

“It’s very unfortunate. Currently the moral in Parliament is low due to this systemic hounding of persons and treating them like kids,” he says.

He threatened to quit Parliament business and focus on farming instead:

“I didn’t go to Parliament to be treated like a kid as happened this week.

“We are thinking adults and professionals. I won’t miss this type of house rather focus on farming.”

Mliswa bemoaned the dismissal of High Court Judge, Justice Erica Ndewere:

“This is just war with the judiciary that is unnecessary and wrong.

“End result is that you shall antagonise them to a point where they will push back.

“These people are just doing their jobs to get money and be treated as adults. We cannot continue hounding them like this.”

-Zwnews