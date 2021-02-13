Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa is breathing fire, he says it is bad that in Zimbabwe the innocent suffer while the guilty enjoy.

He questions why he is being persecuted for just speaking, while Parliamentary reports abound on corruption and its perpetrators thereof and yet no one has been brought to book.

“Persecuting me for just speaking? There are many people who have destroyed this country through corruption, currently we hear reports of Matanga violating PRAZ’s processes & procedures but there’s been no recourse,” he says.

In a thread of tweets, Mliswa says he is ready to die.

“When the system fails through persecution, their last desperate attempt is to either shoot you or instigate an accident.

“As much as people have warned me to beef up my security and volunteered to take this role, a man who believes in God has no better security,” he said.

He says he has never been a security threat to the nation, neither did he ever went against government, but he is being persecuted.

“Thanks to everyone who’s sent me messages exposing who’s plotting to take me out, I’m ready for this, I’ve always been ready.

“The system hardened me, they made me tough. I’ve never gone against the Govt neither have I been a national security threat, why keep persecuting me?”

He added that it is his worry that Zimbabwe is not a signatory to the Hague which would have seen those violating human rights being brought to book.

“I further said it was unfortunate Zimbabwe wasn’t a signatory to The Hague as they’d end up before it as I wished we were signatories so people could respect another’s human rights.”

He warned those in power that no one in history has ever ruled for ever.

-Zwnews