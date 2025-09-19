Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has seemingly admitted that President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was confronted by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

In admitting the confrontation, Mliswa tried to rubbish the the reports before diplomatically admitting the confrontation saying VP Chiwenga had his concerns and was given green light to air them.

“A flourishing democratic organization draws vitality from the richness of diverse perspectives.

“It’s the manner in which differing views are engaged that dictates advancement.

“Notably, the Vice President had his views and was accorded the opportunity to express them,” he said.

“This is befitting within a democratic ethos. Indeed, the President deserves commendation for providing a platform for diverse opinions to be voiced. Nevertheless, it is concerning for the party to find itself embroiled in a situation where members openly vilify one another.”

“It would be judicious for the upper echelons of leadership to approach such matters in a fashion that promotes harmony and solidarity within the party. Matters of corruption are not novel; they have been the subject of widespread lamentation, calling for decisive action.