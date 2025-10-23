A 19 year old boy was electrocuted in Budiriro while working on electrical connections and died instantly around 14:00 hours yesterday.

Reports indicate that he was working as a subcontractor, and Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority officials attended the to the incident.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a ZESA subsidiary, confirmed the young man’s death in a statement released late on Wednesday. The statement reads:

“The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is profoundly saddened to confirm a tragic electrocution incident that occurred on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, in Budiriro 1 Extension, resulting in the death of a young man.

“ZETDC extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the 19-year-old student, who was reportedly attached to a private contractor.

“ZETDC’s preliminary investigations have established that ZETDC had not issued a permit or authorisation for any work on the Medium Voltage (MV) line at this location.

“The contractor was operating outside of ZETDC’s jurisdiction and safety protocols.

“The safety of our customers and the public remains our highest priority. We urge everyone to engage ZETDC for all electrical works on the electricity grid.”