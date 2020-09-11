Two teenagers from Richardson Farm in Umguza district were arrested after they fatally assaulted their neighbour with a sjambok while under the influence of alcohol.

The duo of Nqabutho Moyo (18) and his accomplice aged 17 last Wednesday reportedly teamed up to kill Lameck Ncube, their neighbour after a beer binge.

Police authorities said they could not ascertain the reason why the two gruesomely sjamboked their neighbour to death.

“On September 8 at around 6PM, the two accused persons and the deceased left their place of residence and went to Khami Prison Complex where they drank beer at the canteen,” Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednigo Ncube told the state media yesterday.

On their way back to the farm, the alleged teenage murderers reportedly assaulted the now deceased using a sjambok before they were arrested.

