Seven Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been arrested for throwing teargas canisters in a bus carrying passengers at Harare showgrounds area this morning.

This comes after a video circulating on social media captured passengers including some elderly women spontaneously disembarking a yellow bus labelled Rimbi Tours through its windows in escape of canister smoke.

Although the circumstances

that prompted the officers’ brutal actions could not be ascertained at the time of publishing, ZRP National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development saying the implicated individuals will face the wrath of the law.

“ZRP can confirm that the officers who were involved in this incident have been apprehended, definitely no one is above the law and we do not condone

such behaviour amongst our officers,” Nyathi said, adding, “we have disciplinary conduct which incurs that if somebody acts outside the mandate of the police services they have to

face the consequences of the law.”

According to Nyathi, the bus

crew was also arrested for

handing a tout the steering

wheel to drive.

“We also arrested the bus crew

because the driver had given

the bus to a conductor or tout

to drive whilst picking passengers, moving up and down as if

they were about to leave,” he said.

ZRP officers have on countless

occasions been exposed over

their brutal conduct.

To this end, police brutality was one of

the main concerns during the

#ZimbabweanLiveMatter social

media demonstration which

sought to bring sanity between

the ordinary citizens and those

in positions of power.

Meanwhile, Nyathi has advised

passengers who were implicated in the incident to approach

the ZRP offices and provide

statements on what took place.

“We are still checking if there

were any injured passengers

and we also encourage people

who were onboard to come forward so that a statement can

be recorded,” he said.

Some members of the ZRP have

in recent times made headlines

for unprofessional behavior

and gross human rights violations.

Last year, two ZRP officers in the

company of a dozen municipal

police stormed 263Chat offices

and threw teargas canisters

after being captured beating up

vendors by the publication’s

photographer.

-263chat

Like 224 Dislike 28

96232

0

0

cookie-check

Tear gas throwing police officers arrested

no