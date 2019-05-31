COSAFA: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Comoros

Zimbabwe Warriors will kick start their Cosafa Cup title defence today against Group A winners Comoros in the quarterfinals.
The Zimbabwe National Team will play their match at Prince Magogo Stadium in Durban, South Africa.
Kick-off time is at 5:30 pm.
Belgium based Maevelous Nakamba who is among the registered players for the tournament is unavailable for the last 8 round clash as he is set to attend the wedding of his friend and Warriors team-mate Kudakwashe Mahachi today in Zimbabwe.
Quarter Final Matches
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
Lesotho v Uganda – 15:00
Zimbabwe v Comoros – 17:30
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
South Africa v Botswana – 15:00
Zambia v Malawi – 17:30
