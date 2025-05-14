Teachers have cautioned the government against taking their call for dialogue for granted, warning that further delays in addressing their welfare concerns will have serious consequences.

Posting on their X handle, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) threatened go slow.

The rural teachers body says government should provide state funded education, pay teachers a fair wage and improve budgetary support for education.

Weighing in, ARTUZ president Obert Masaraure said the schools have opened amid policy inconsistencies chaos.

He writes:

As we predicted our schools are once again opening to chaos. Chaos born out of policy inconsistencies, neglect of education, corruption and incompetence. It is strange for government to be complaining about learners being send back home for failing to pay fees.

Government is responsible for providing State funded education in line with s75 of the constitution and our more elaborate education Act. The election manifesto of the ruling ZANU PF party for 2023 spoke to State funded education.

Government should be releasing education grants to all learners across the country on equity basis. Issuing instructions to heads not to send back learners is cynical, cruel and hypocritical. Public schools do not operate on air.

Just like the elite schools where Nick’s children consume elite education, our public schools need teaching and learning materials. Such materials are neither procured by Government threats nor BEAM promises.

We call upon citizens to join a Save Our Education Committee near you and stage protests at these schools.

Demand

Fair wages for teachers

State funded education for learners and improved funding for education.

It is unacceptable that 50 000 learners dropped out of school in one calendar year.

It is angering that almost 3 million potential learners are out of school. It is heartbreaking that we have a shortage of 3000 schools.

It is a mockery that teachers cannot afford to send their own children to the public schools where they teach.

Zwnews